Have you ever been so stuck on a song that it’s on replay for days? Brace yourself for another classic by the amazing ‘Timi4Mercy – MonDull’u(Prod By Glorious)’.

“ MonDull’u” as the title depicts talks about how anything can be done for Love , the catchy lyrics is sure going to be most likely impossible for Timi4Mercy’s large legion of female fans not to swoon over this anthem-like ballad about a woman getting the love she deserves showered on her. This song is perfect proof of his vocally love-struck prowess.

This song is so relatable and super catchy. The love song is Produced by Glorious . Enjoy!!

DOWNLOAD: Timi4Mercy - MonDull’u (Prod By Glorious) (4.5 MiB, 20 hits)