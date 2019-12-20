Born agwu Samuel nwadibia aka Smith S.a.n, Who is a native of eziga in onitcha igboeze LGA Ebonyi state. Lives in lagos. Is a fast-rising music star. Who recently got signed to JUBILATE MUSIC.

A deal he described as the best record deal any musical artist can sign in Nigeria today. To a USA based Nigerian surgeon. Who picked interest in his music through his social media platform, after seeing his incredible talent on display in some video clips the artist posted. The music star promises his audience the best sound any artist can offer, while he described his style of music as HIPLIFE.

He serves listeners with two songs at a time under JUBILATE MUSIC. BALANCE DIET is an up-tempo which is sure to get you up on your feet. Delivered with catchy story line to get you hooked to the song while dancing.

EBONYI ANTHEM on the other hand is chopped out with sweet melody delivered with his local dialect, specifically dedicated to his state “Ebonyi” to recognize their hard work and encourage them to do more in all sphere of life.

DOWNLOAD: Smith S.a.n - Balance Diet (3.4 MiB, 1 hits)

DOWNLOAD: Smith S.a.n - Ebonyi Anthem (4.8 MiB, 1 hits)