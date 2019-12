After releasing two successful single. Talented hit maker Shaggy Blaq Drop His Most anticipated hit single NZOGBU to bless his fans playlist. Shaggy Blaq surely made an impressive Piece on the Sparkz produced beat. And no doubt Nzogu is going to be one of the DJ favorite.

Download Below.

DOWNLOAD: Shaggyblaq - Nzogbu (5.2 MiB, 65 hits)