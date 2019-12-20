Rabill Armani is a Ghanaian born sensational Afrobeat/Reggae Dancehall artiste who is well recognized for being so versatile and talented. Rabill blends various music genres in a unique way to create a unique sound.

The lead-man of Western Pace Global Records enlists producer CiqSounds to create his new single titled “Soma Me”.

“Soma Me” is a honeyed Ghanian influenced afro-pop record, that sets the pace among his peer, and his available on all music stores and platforms. Connect with Rabill on social media via @RabillArmani and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Rabill Armani - Soma Me (3.7 MiB, 4 hits)