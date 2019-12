OYETUNDE QUADRI aka Qudo Qucci is a Nigerian artist, Born 10th March 1994 from Ogun State, He’s signed too OMG MOVEMENTS / TGL RECORD.

He release Another new single of is EP mixtape ( From Nowhere To NeverMind ) titled “TALK ABOUT ME “, produced by KOMO D

Listen and Enjoy TALK ABOUT ME Qudo Qucci Ft Big Sauce.

DOWNLOAD: Qudo Qucci Ft. Big Sauce - Talk About Me (4.9 MiB, 2 hits)