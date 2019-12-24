MUSIC + LYRICS VIDEO : Bennylee – Celebrity

Adewola Benjamin Olamigoke Aka. BENNYLEE a microbiologist by certification and a versatile music act Is here to take the industry by storm , been an household name already the young and promising act is here with one of the dopest song off his Body of work that is set to drop later this year.

This piece is titled “Celebrity “ and it’s centered around a life a father never had while growing but doing everything possible for his own kids to have a full time experience of good life and what happiness entails. This song was Laced on an afrobeat with a good production effort from Mystylez , we present to you BENNYLEE “CELEBRITY” Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Bennylee - Celebrity (3.8 MiB, 6 hits)