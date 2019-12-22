MUSIC: Lil-Kingayo – Heart (Prod. Emjaybeatz)

Lil-Kingayo serves an afrobeat tune titled Heart which serves as follow up to his 2017 street anthem titled WEBO
Lil-KingAyo aka “KING WEBO” is a talented Nigerian rapper-songwriter, he is a mix of indigenous/English rapper otherwise known as afro with a blend of country, soul and whatever form of genre of music you can think of…
Feed your soul with a GREAT SOUND by downloading HEART by Lil-Kingayo and sing along

Heart was produced by Emjay Beatz, mix/mastered by El-Chapo.

  DOWNLOAD: Lil-Kingayo - Heart (Prod. Emjaybeatz) (4.0 MiB, 12 hits)

