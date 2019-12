Mavin’s wordsmith man, LadiPoe releases a smashing freestyle titled “Providence” to show his rap strength. This man here is another intelligent rapper made in Nigeria, his delivery and flows are always topnotch. This record is a session of his Revival Sunday, the LOTR dropped some bad bars and brought rap alive.

“Providence” got some hit punchlines you can’t afford to miss out on, lines like; ‘Ever since I became GOAT I started to hate BEEF‘…

