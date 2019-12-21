Kizzie is here again to bless your playlist after his recent collaboration with fadoo and richy with his new single…He is here with a whole good vibe titled LAMBA… It’s Another sound another melody, Fresh sweet and great Vibe from The dope Ikorodu Singer.

This song will bring life/joy into your body, it has a good message and comes with a lovely Harmony & Rhyme that will make you dance away your sorrow .Thank God for Life and dance away your worries, things will surely be Wonderful, Life Is Beautiful.

Download and Enjoy!! also Share it.

DOWNLOAD: Kizzie – LAMBA (4.2 MiB, 12 hits)