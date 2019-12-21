MUSIC: Kizzie – LAMBA

share on:

Kizzie is here again to bless your playlist after his recent collaboration with fadoo and richy with his new single…He is here with a whole good vibe titled LAMBA… It’s Another sound another melody, Fresh sweet and great Vibe from The dope Ikorodu Singer.

This song will bring life/joy into your body, it has a good message and comes with a lovely Harmony & Rhyme that will make you dance away your sorrow .Thank God for Life and dance away your worries, things will surely be Wonderful, Life Is Beautiful.

Download and Enjoy!! also Share it.

  DOWNLOAD: Kizzie – LAMBA (4.2 MiB, 12 hits)

Tags:KizzieLamba
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Fast Track? Whatsapp/Call:- 08176243747

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.