After a long absence from the Nigerian music scene, Nigerian US-based singer and song writer Ijeoma Ononobi popularly known as Ijekimora is back on the grind once again with a new tune titled “Cheetah” to wrap up 2019.

The Co-produced banger by BigDre & Ilblackie has the undiluted assistance from talented singer, Ijekimora who blessed the tune with her melodious vocals and delivery.

Still on the heels of her massive single ‘Shakara’ which gained massive reviews and airplays. Ijekimora ends her good music streak with a new number. Mixed and mastered by Big Dre. Chettah is available worldwide on all digital platforms and stores.

Ijekimora promises to take us on an interesting journey in 2020. This is the beginning of a new journey for a young raw talent progressively getting known for her remarkable style plus its safe to say she is the future!. So Sit back and enjoy as KIMORA ends our 2019 with “Cheetah”.

DOWNLOAD: Ijekimora - Cheetah (4.2 MiB, 14 hits)