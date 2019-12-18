360HawtMusicNews/December 18, 2019/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5403 views MUSIC: Gucci Mane – Jingle Bales (Intro)share on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelGucci the new uncle santa in town? The award-winning rapper – “Gucci Mane” pulls up and unveils a brand new drop-top jam which he titled “Jingle Bales (Intro)” Gucci mane floats on the self-enriched trap beat to deliver this! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:gucci maneJingle Bales previous articleVIDEO: Nappy Ft. Burna Boy – Ayenext articleVIDEO: Naira Marley – Isheyen Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Fast Track? Whatsapp/Call:- 08176243747 Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.