*Dwango* a Multitalented Artiste is out again with a heat song titled *Sweet Flame* where he featured *Silent*.

He is one of the fastest uprising Artistes and he’s got alot of good packages coming in the Future at large.

He is so passionate about his Music Career and and has said he will continue to do Music until he hits the timeline of the Foreign celebrities because up till now, he sees many of them as his Mentors in the Music industry.

He is an Independent artiste, not signed to any record label yet and is really a humble, diligent and hardworking Individual.

You can never tell how wonderful this song is until you download and hear for your self.

DOWNLOAD: Dwango Ft. Silent - Sweet Flame (3.1 MiB, 17 hits)