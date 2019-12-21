With The Year coming to an end, Fast rising Sensation, Draco drops the highly anticipated single OLU with fast rising rap crooner, Theory.

Ejike Joseph Mmuo AKA Draco hails from Anambra State and His new song titled OLU is expected to make his mark on the scene by introducing the world to his unique style of music that takes from a multitude of genres especially Rapping in IBO with Theory going hard on the beat.

The song titled OLU is produced by the hugely versatile Weebeat

Enjoy and Download.

DOWNLOAD: Draco - OLU Ft. Theory (3.8 MiB, 14 hits)