As we have an amazing Christmas, the music head of DCCR (Don Coleone Cribx Records), Don Coleone himself blesses the eardrum of good music lovers with his melodious single “Pepper Everywhere”.

The Egar Boi produced bop arrives shortly after the release of his smashing hit “RunAway”, with the audio and video gaining massive streams online & airplay on all music platforms, radio & television stations locally & internationally.

Download and corroborate to one of greatest afrobeat masterpiece that will surely put your tab on repeat because “We-No-Come-To-Play”. Is this going to be your new favourite tune this holiday? Let us know in the comments, follow on social media and don’t forget to share!