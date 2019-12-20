Okay let’s come down to earth, here is a perfect epitome of the adage “whom the cap fits; let him wear it” this here is a crew to reckon with MBE (MUSIC BREAD EMPIRE) , names to be conversant with “DJ PTRICKS, KIREM EPHIZY, MANIE PROGNOSIS & TINO SANTA”.

These names are going to be on all entertainment scenes and platforms, its the end of 2019 and they just put out these strong, energetic, melodious tunes that will shake the dancefloors and music industry ushering us into the nu year with positive vibes and a combination of different genres, ranging from afropop, afrobeat to dancehall with a blended mix of R&B. Dj PTRICKS the head honcho of MBE presents “WYNE” featuring Manie Prognosis, Tino santa & Kirem Ephizy. And another sweet tune “CARO” featuring Tino Santa. “WYNE” was produced by Dj Ptricks and “CARO” was produced by Tino Santa, and the were mixed and mastered by Kelly Mars.

DOWNLOAD: Dj Ptricks - Caro Ft. Tino Santa (4.4 MiB, 6 hits)

DOWNLOAD: Dj Ptricks - Wyne Ft. MBE (5.0 MiB, 4 hits)