MUSIC: Davolee – Indigenius ft. Limerick, Picazo & Yomi Blaze

Highly talented rapper, Davolee comes through with a brand new record entitled “Indigenius“. What a way to end the year!

The idea “Indigenius” is meant portray indigenous rappers as geniuses that they are because they’ve been kept in a box for too long, discriminated among English speaking rappers and also described as local rappers.

However, the record hosts a gathering of Ex-YBNL rappers, new skool rappers which includes Limerick, Picazo and Yomi Blaze. All verses were intact, everyone delivered, no disappointment.

