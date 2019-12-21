Danny Dreams releases two new singles titled “Wunmi” & ” Naomisia” featuring Tanzanians sensational soul female artists Naomisia to wrap up the year 2019.

He shows no sign of slowing down as he takes it a step higher by pleasuring us with the two new masterpiece

This tune, “Wunmi” produced by highly rated beat-smith, ZippyFresh vividly showcases Danny Dreams‘s music prowess and ability in a style that differs from norm.

Listen & Download below:-

DOWNLOAD: Danny Dreams - Wunmi (4.4 MiB, 11 hits)

DOWNLOAD: Danny Dreams - Make We Follow Go Ft. Naomisia (4.1 MiB, 5 hits)