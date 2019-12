Dammy Krane rounds up his pretty busy year with this banger titled “Dokomiwo:

The song, which was produced by Rhaffy sees Dammy impress on a high tempo’d beat and familiar rhythm on this explicit and well crafted pop tune.

Listen to Dokomiwo below and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD: Dammy Krane – Dokomiwo (4.8 MiB, 38 hits)