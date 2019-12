CuteLarry is one of a kind and an artist the Nigerian Music industry needs to watch out for, as he team up with a mastermind producer “Crespin Beatz” in creating an afro blast titled “WAY UP”.

WAY UP is available on all Digital Stores HERE

This is a vibe you must feel, Listen to way up and let us know what you think.

DOWNLOAD: CuteLarry - Way Up (3.9 MiB, 24 hits)