Boy Kimzay teams up with DMW/AMW act Lilfrosh On his new single titled “Kibobe” prod by crackermallo mixed by Spriymix.

Kibobe is a catchy street song that would surely have everyone dancing this Yuletide season. Put on your dancing shoe guys and enjoy this Gbedu!!!

DOWNLOAD: Boy Kimzay Ft. Lil Frosh - Kibobe (3.1 MiB, 8 hits)