It’s Another sound another melody.

Fresh sweet Vibe from The cool calm Cotonou Benin republic Singer. A songwriter Called Ahmed Bonu. Popular know as Bonus bee a.k.a Vimitonwe. Bonus bee has been rocking the music industry for some years now. He releases his popular single called FILIMI in 2yers ago.

After some time he lights up the dark with another vibe title. lilin Yeton (their thoughts) which the song captures his fans mind. Now! bonus bee is here Again in Collaboration with the popular Cotonou artiste base in Nigeria. popular Know As Lace.

A song full of Inspirations And prayer. A Vibe with a Prayer Point… For more knowing IG:bonusbee_Vimitonwe

DOWNLOAD: Bonus bee ft. Lace - Ori Owo (3.9 MiB, 36 hits)