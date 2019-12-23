DOWNLOAD: Amb. Wole Oni – Christmas Gbedu

Ambassador Wole Oni colours the World with CHRISTMAS GBEDU!

When an Artiste is the first in the whole WORLD to create and embed our African percussion soundsand voices (Talking drums, Iya Ilu, Big Bata, Sekere, Dundun and Agogo) with African styles and rhythm (PARTY-JUJU, AFRO BEAT and HIGHLIFE) electronically into a keyboard (Yamaha PSR SX Series), then it is no longer a debate that he handles his craft excellently.

CHRISTMAS GBEDU is a tribute to a Living Legend, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey. It is a Juju medley of some of his classics, some public domain Christmas Yoruba songs, NigerianDeclarative and Praise songs.

Over the years, Juju Music is almost relegated to the background, but in this Miliki Juju, Amb. Wole Oni brings it back to this dispensation as a richly blended cocktail, beautiful ornamentation, crafted and garnished with melodic guitar phrases, Hawaiian flavour, and an astonishing percussion ensemble.

The fusion of this retro juju and new age sound embellished with mellifluous vocodervariations will leave you permanently enthralled.

In the words of the Multi-Award Winning, Multi-Instrumentalist YAMAHA Ambassador and Consultant, who is also a UN International Youth And Peace Ambassador “I celebrate God for this invaluable gift and talent. Jesus is the Kabiyesi over all”.

“To all my family, friends and fans, this is for you. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”.

