Fast-rising Nigeria music act, AA Shelleng born Abdulwahab Aliyu Shelleng from Adamawa State is here with new single titled Kpoko featuring star rapper, Magnito and song was produced by Tuzi Beats.

He is currently a naval officer. Graduated from DELSU Abraka in the department of PHE in the year 2015. This is my first single ever under the big E music.

DOWNLOAD: AA Shelleng ft. Magnito - Kpoko (Prod. Tuzi Beatz) (6.2 MiB, 7 hits)