Monster! See The Motorcyclist Who Beheaded 5-Year-Old Boy After R*ping His Mother In Oyo (Photo)

According to a report by Punch Metro, the Oyo State Police Command on Friday paraded a commercial motorcyclist, Gbenga Oduola, for allegedly beheading a five-year-old boy after reportedly r*ping his mother.

Oduola was among the 20 suspects paraded at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, by the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu.

The CP said the beheaded boy, Opeyemi Fadeyi, and his mother, Bosede Jimoh, 34, got into trouble when they boarded Oduola’s motorcycle at Oja Oba, Igbo Ora in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Olukolu said the motorcyclist took Bosede and her son to his house on Lawal Estate, Imeleke Road, Igbo Ora, around 8pm instead of taking them to their destination and had carnal knowledge of the woman three times before daybreak.

The police boss said, “The following day, the commercial motorcycle rider took the victim’s son to another room and beheaded him with a cutlass. He claimed to have dumped the remains of the boy at a nearby bush. The remains were later recovered and the body had been deposited at the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

The suspect told our correspondent that he buried the head of his victim in his shop and “threw his body in the bush.”

Meanwhile, the command says it has recovered a total number of 2,866 units of ammunition and arrested 371 suspects so far in 2019.

The command also put the total number of firearms and vehicles recovered between January and December at 46 and 39 respectively.

Only 24 motorcycles were recovered.

The CP also disclosed that his men arrested a member of an armed robbery gang, Sesan Amusan, and a female accomplice, Nofisat Alimi, who is ‘a syndicate armourer’ to the gang.

Two other suspects, Usman Umaru, 20, and Musa Jayum, 21, were arrested for conspiracy and attempt to kidnap one Abubakar Mohammadu in November.

It was learnt that the suspects had demanded a sum of N1m from Mohammadu, otherwise, he would be kidnapped.

The suspects were said to have sent a threat message to Mohammadu asking him to produce the sum on time.

It was gathered that they collected the sum of N120,000 from their victim but were later arrested by the police.

In another case, Amusan with his gang, armed with guns and other weapons, reportedly invaded the office of their victim, Christiana Adeyanju, recently and dispossessed her of huge amount of money and her mobile telephone set.

Amusan was arrested while other members of the gang escaped.

The CP said that the arrested suspect later confessed to the crime. He said the suspects would be charged.

The command warned those inciting trouble in the state to desist from any act that may amount to breach of the public peace.

He said, “I wish to state categorically that NURTW activities in Oyo State remains unrecognised and proscribed.

“I equally want to warn criminals who feel Oyo State can be a safe haven to carry out their evil intention to have a rethink and relocate outside the state because the long arms of the law will surely catch up with them.”

Olukolu also warned members of the public against the use of fireworks as well as organising unauthorised street carnivals within the state during the Yuletide.