Merry Christmas: Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Family Photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is one star who is known to show off her lovely family time and again and it is not any different on Christmas.

The curvy film star shared a photo of herself with her husband and their three kids wearing matching pyjamas with the words Merry Christmas written boldly on them.

The soon-to-be mother of four also accompanied the post with a Christmas message to her fans.

Her caption reads: “Merry Christmas from our family to yours! I pray in this season that the love, Joy, peace and prosperity that comes from Christ never leave you and yours!”