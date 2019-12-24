Mercy Johnson Shows Off The Luxury Hotel She Built With Her Husband (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to show off the luxury hotel she built with her husband, Odi Okojie.

Tonto Dikeh had earlier broken the news on her timeline when she congratulated the couple on the achievement.

Tonto wrote:

“Henod Luxury Hotels…Opening on 21st Dec 2019…A True Definition of Hospitality At Its Peak.

Congratulations to my sister AND her KING(The OKojies) as They Unveils and Grand open Their newest investment..

Sis I am proud of you, I PRAY THAT THIS IS THE LEAST YOU WILL EVER BE..

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

Go @mercyjohnsonokojie”

Corroborating the story, Mercy Johnson shared photos as she announced the grand opening of their Henod Luxury Hotels in Abule Egba area of Lagos state.

She wrote: “If you want to meet me today come through!!!! 🥳💃🏾 I will be at the Official Opening of Henod Luxury Hotels @henodluxuryhotels

Lodge + Club + Pool Bar + Event Hall 12/14 Akintola street, Abule Egba, Lagos on the 21st of December 2019!!

See you!!”

See photos below:





