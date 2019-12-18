Mercy johnson and her husband are expecting a 4th child

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are expecting their fourth child.

The actress announced the good news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She shared photos of her husband, a scan of the pregnancy and herself and captioned them with the good news.

“We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby-making business. So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way. I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.

“I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!” she wrote.

Congratulations to the Okojies as they expect the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse. Mercy Johnson and her husband recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, where she shared a video of her family having a nice time. She went on to caption the video with a very cute message for her husband as they celebrate the very special day. “@princeodiokojie, How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me? It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it….. Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I can’t live without you and there is no doubt about it… You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure….no doubt.. ..I have no reason to live without you and that’s a choice…my choice…I love you and hey ” even if you get upset, always tap me the way you do when no one is watching😂🙈🙈I like it…read complete story.

Mercy Johnson and her husband are unarguably one of the most admired celebrity couples in town. We love the way they show off their beautiful love story on social media…makes you (Singlehood) want to get married ASAP!