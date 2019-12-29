MasterKraft Was Davido’s Piano Teacher When He Was A Kid – Music Journalist, Ovie O

Music Journalist, Ovie O has revealed that Popular maker, MasterKraft was Davido’s piano instructor when he was a child.

He made this know via twitter after Bev Gooden requested that clients share their most irregular music certainty.

He wrote;

Masterkraft was Davido’s piano exercise educator when he was a child.

Davido and Masterkraft are yet to respond to the post.

See responses to the post below;

Masterkraft is a melodic virtuoso who can learn and play ANY instrument in only days, even hours! As indicated by him “as long as it’s Do Re Mi… ” #AfrobeatsTheBackstory Documentary. – @AyoShonaiya

I accept this adds to why Davido knows the specialty of making music so well. – @almightyviito

Many don’t have the foggiest idea about that Master Kraft is Sunny Nweke… . The measure of works he has!!! Well – @ijebu_garri

State whaaaaat??? See this life ehn, you can’t tell the future – @trapster411

How old is ace kraft biko – @King_sahmi7