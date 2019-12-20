Mariah Carey Debuts New ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Video

Twenty-five years after releasing “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey delivers a new video for her Christmas classic.

The festive Joseph Kahn-directed clip, dubbed the “Make My Wish Come True Edition,” captures the magic of the holiday season. It opens with “Mixed-ish” actress Mykal-Michelle Harris gazing into a store window where she sees the Queen of Christmas herself dressed in a skintight Santa suit.

The 7-year-old then steps into a winter wonderland, complete with skating Santas and giant teddy bears. Mariah joins a toy soldier lineup and dons angel wings, while her 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe pop out of a giant jack-in-the-box before showing off their dance moves. Even her dog Cha Cha makes a cameo.

“We wanted to make a modern classic, and that’s kind of been the theme with this song from the beginning,” Mariah told fans during a YouTube Q&A. “So it’s kind of the opposite of the original video.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which originally appeared on Mariah’s 1994 album Merry Christmas, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time this week, becoming her 19th No. 1 single and extending her reign for the most among solo artists. “Christmas truly did come early this year,” said a grateful Mariah.

On Thursday night, she performed her No. 1 hit on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Earlier in the week, she performed “Oh Santa” and “Christmas Time Is in the Air Again” on the show.