Man United Make Big Move On Signing Eriksen From Tottenham

Manchester United will wait until the end of the season, to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, the UK Telegraph reports.

Eriksen’s current deal expires in six months and he has so far refused to sign a new one.

This means the Denmark midfielder will be free to open negotiations with European clubs from January 1.

There is a chance Eriksen could leave next month, but clubs may be unwilling to pay Tottenham’s asking price of £40m, when they know he will be available for free in a matter of months.

United have been closely monitoring the situation and believe they will be able to land the player when his deal expires.

The prospect of Spurs persuading Eriksen to stay looks unlikely, as he has reportedly told manager Jose Mourinho that he has no intention of staying.