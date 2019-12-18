Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Set To Wed With 200 Bridesmaids (Photos)

Event planner extraordinaire, Sandra Ikeji, is set to walk down the aisle with her fiance, Arinze.

Sandra shared these beautiful pre-wedding photos on social media.

“You are the best and the most beautiful thing in my life. My sugar, my XTY, my forever. Our love story is one rare one baby..very rare. Can’t wait to step into forever with you…infact forever started in march already #thesbond

My sugar forever and always . So the wedding planner is now a bride to be…Isn’t it beautiful? I will be a bridezilla for sure..hope @eventsbysi @oliveluxuryevents can handle me.

@landmark_centre isn’t ready for us. We storm your venue with over 200 bridesmaids #guinessworldrecord #200bridesmaidsforsi”

Social media users will be bracing up for the landmark wedding which is expected to be the talk of the town considering the wealth of her sister, Linda Ikeji.

See more photos:









