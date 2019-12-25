Lil Kesh React After Falling Twice On Stage With Young John

Lil Kesh survived a serious fall, twice on stage while performing with his pal, music producer Young John, during a show recently.

The YAGI records singer was performing one of his hit songs, ‘Efejoku’ when Young John stormed the stage and his feet slipped. He fell on his back while also ramming into Lil Kesh and they both fell together.

Luckily they both recovered like like a pro but they fell again seconds after, when Lil Kesh jumped into the arms of Young John.

Hours after the video went viral, Lil Kesh took to his Instagram page to explain the event in full details. He wrote;

The stage was slippery from the start, but I held it strong till the last song, and boom I found myself on the floor with a busted lips,I was trying to figure out who and why, and Behold was my Dear BROTHER,@youngjonn Jiggy NASO we carry this our rough play reach outside last last 🤣🤣🤣 but that second SMACKDOWN was crazy tho, my back dey pain me

Watch the video below;