Kemi Olunloyo Retires From Journalism, Now An Evangelist Set To Lead Youths To Christ

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has announced her retirement from journalism.

She further added that she’s now an Evangelist.

The U.S trained professional journalist, dropped the bombshell via her social media page, also announcing that she has closed all her verified accounts on social media.

She wrote:

“All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. What’sapp also deleted and phone contacts deleted. Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria 🇳🇬

I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020. Join @evangelistkemi”