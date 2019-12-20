Justin Bieber Teases Mysterious Release Dates

Justin Bieber is putting a date on it.

The pop superstar may be releasing new music this year after all. On Friday, he took to social media to share three mysterious release dates. The first is Christmas Eve, followed by New Year’s Eve, with the final drop on Jan. 3.

“December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what is dropping on those dates, but one theory is that it’s two singles followed by a full project at the top of 2020.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new Bieber album, which he has been teasing throughout the year. The project will reportedly consist of R&B songs including a possible collaboration with Drake. In October, he posted the phrase “R&Bieber” on Instagram and told fans that he would release an album before Christmas if he received 20 million likes.

Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Purpose. In April, he returned to the stage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set where he announced that he was back in the studio.

“So anyways this is my first time on stage in like two years, so I had to get my groove back. I had to get my swag back,” he told the crowd. “And by the way, album coming soon.”

