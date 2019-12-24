Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Single, & Tour

Bieber 2020.

Justin Bieber is returning to music in 2020. The singer made the big announcement in a video, which he shared with fans on Christmas Eve. In the 90-second trailer, Bieber is seen at a retro gas station in the desert while reflecting on his journey over the past four years.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through,” he says. “I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

He is now readying his long-awaited fifth studio album, his first since 2015’s Purpose. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums because of where I’m at in my life,” says Bieber.

The first single, “Yummy,” is set to arrive Jan. 3 and is now available to pre-save on Spotify. A snippet can be heard in the clip. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done,” he says of the pop/R&B bop.

A docu-series is also set to arrive prior to “Yummy” on Dec. 31.

Additionally, he has announced his first tour since 2016-2017’s “Purpose World Tour.” The North American arena trek kicks off in Seattle on May 14 before traveling to L.A., Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, Toronto, and more through September. See dates below.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates

May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 2 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH – First Energy Stadium

Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Aug. 21 – Landover, MD – FedEx Field

Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Aug. 26 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium