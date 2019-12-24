Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Single, & Tour

Bieber 2020.
Justin Bieber is returning to music in 2020. The singer made the big announcement in a video, which he shared with fans on Christmas Eve. In the 90-second trailer, Bieber is seen at a retro gas station in the desert while reflecting on his journey over the past four years.
“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through,” he says. “I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”
He is now readying his long-awaited fifth studio album, his first since 2015’s Purpose. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums because of where I’m at in my life,” says Bieber.
The first single, “Yummy,” is set to arrive Jan. 3 and is now available to pre-save on Spotify. A snippet can be heard in the clip. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done,” he says of the pop/R&B bop.
A docu-series is also set to arrive prior to “Yummy” on Dec. 31.
Additionally, he has announced his first tour since 2016-2017’s “Purpose World Tour.” The North American arena trek kicks off in Seattle on May 14 before traveling to L.A., Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, Toronto, and more through September. See dates below.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates
May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH – First Energy Stadium
Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 – Landover, MD – FedEx Field
Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium