Jennifer Hudson Stars as Aretha Franklin in ‘RESPECT’ Teaser

Jennifer Hudson channels the Queen of Soul in the first teaser for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT.

The brief 44-second clip finds the Oscar-winning actress shimmering in a gold gown while belting out a rousing rendition of Franklin’s classic “Respect.”

“What you want, baby I got it / What you need, you know I got it,” she sings as R-E-S-P-E-C-T lights up in big letters behind her during the powerhouse performance.

The Liesl Tommy-directed film, which chronicles Franklin’s journey from a child singing in her father’s church choir to international superstardom, is set to hit theaters sometime in 2020. In addition to Hudson, the film stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, Audra McDonald, and more.

Before her death last year, the 76-year-old legend hand-picked Hudson to portray her in the biopic after discussing it for 11 years. “It’s a huge job. I’m terrified, to be honest, but I’m excited. It’s such an honor to do that,” Hudson told “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

Hudson can currently be seen in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s movie musical Cats, which hits theaters today.