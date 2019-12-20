JAY-Z Shares His Favorite Songs of 2019

It’s that time of the year again.

JAY-Z caps off 2019 by sharing his favorite hip-hop and R&B songs from the past 12 months. The 40-track playlist, which was released exclusively via TIDAL, kicks off with DaBaby’s introspective “INTRO” off his KIRK album and also includes the North Carolina rapper’s breakout hit “Suge.”

Hov’s year-end picks continue with Drake and Rick Ross’ “Money in the Grave,” along with Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” and Tyler, the Creator’s “EARFQUAKE.”

The late Nipsey Hussle makes an entry with his Mustard collaboration “Perfect Ten,” along with two of 2019’s breakout stars including Megan Thee Stallion (“Cash Shit”) and Roddy Ricch (“Ballin’” and “The Box”).

Hov also celebrates R&B’s big year with standouts from Summer Walker (“Playing Games”), Jhené Aiko (“Triggered (freestyle”), Snoh Aalegra (“Here Now (Intro)”), and two from his sister-in-law Solange’s album When I Get Home.

Of course, Mrs. Carter, Beyoncé, earns a spot with “ALREADY” off The Lion King: The Gift, and Hov salutes Roc Nation’s own J. Cole (“MIDDLE CHILD”).

Despite their history, JAY shows that he’s still got love for Kanye West, whose Jesus Is King track “Follow God” makes the cut.

See JAY-Z’s Best of 2019 Playlist below.

1. “INTRO” – DaBaby

2. “Heart On Ice” – Rod Wave

3. “Money In The Grave” – Drake, Rick Ross

4. “Perfect Ten” – Mustard, Nipsey Hussle

5. “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Travis Scott

6. “DR. BIRD’S” – Griselda

7. “Palmolive” – Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Pusha T, Killer Mike

8. “Almeda” – Solange

9. “EARFQUAKE” – Tyler, The Creator

10. “Hot (feat. Gunna)” – Young Thug

11. “Woah” – Lil Baby

12. “The Box” – Roddy Ricch

13. “BEST ON EARTH (Bonus)” – Russ, Bia

14. “Binz” – Solange

15. “Suge” – DaBaby

16. “Collateral Damage” – Burna Boy

17. “Toast” – Koffee

18. “ALREADY” – Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer

19. “Gold Roses” – Rick Ross, Drake

20. “Lucha Bros – Westside Gunn, Curren$y, Benny The Butcher

21. “Here Now (Intro)” – Snoh Aalegra

22. “Playing Games (Extended Version)” – Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller

23. “Follow God” – Kanye West

24. “MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole

25. “Bailin’” – Mustard, Roddy Ricch

26. “Put a Date On It” – Yo Gotti, Lil Baby

27. “RICKY” – Denzel Curry

28. “Cash Shit (feat. DaBaby)” – Megan Thee Stallion

29. “Triggered (freestyle)” – Jhene Aiko

30. “Welcome To The Party” – Pop Smoke

31. “Big Drip” – Fivio Foreign

32. “F.N” – Lil Tjay

33. “Pop Out” – Polo G, Lil Tjay

34. “Trap” – SAINt JHN, Lil Baby

35. “Nobody’s Favorite” – Rick Ross, Gunplay

36. “Meet Again” – Maxo Kream

37. “Tito’s Back” – Conway, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher

38. “Saw” – Roc Marciano

39. “Lonely” – Youngboy Never Broke Again

40. “Child Satish” – Tee Grizzley