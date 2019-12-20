JAY-Z Shares His Favorite Songs of 2019

It’s that time of the year again.
JAY-Z caps off 2019 by sharing his favorite hip-hop and R&B songs from the past 12 months. The 40-track playlist, which was released exclusively via TIDAL, kicks off with DaBaby’s introspective “INTRO” off his KIRK album and also includes the North Carolina rapper’s breakout hit “Suge.”
Hov’s year-end picks continue with Drake and Rick Ross’ “Money in the Grave,” along with Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” and Tyler, the Creator’s “EARFQUAKE.”
The late Nipsey Hussle makes an entry with his Mustard collaboration “Perfect Ten,” along with two of 2019’s breakout stars including Megan Thee Stallion (“Cash Shit”) and Roddy Ricch (“Ballin’” and “The Box”).
Hov also celebrates R&B’s big year with standouts from Summer Walker (“Playing Games”), Jhené Aiko (“Triggered (freestyle”), Snoh Aalegra (“Here Now (Intro)”), and two from his sister-in-law Solange’s album When I Get Home.
Of course, Mrs. Carter, Beyoncé, earns a spot with “ALREADY” off The Lion King: The Gift, and Hov salutes Roc Nation’s own J. Cole (“MIDDLE CHILD”).
Despite their history, JAY shows that he’s still got love for Kanye West, whose Jesus Is King track “Follow God” makes the cut.
See JAY-Z’s Best of 2019 Playlist below.
1. “INTRO” – DaBaby
2. “Heart On Ice” – Rod Wave
3. “Money In The Grave” – Drake, Rick Ross
4. “Perfect Ten” – Mustard, Nipsey Hussle
5. “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Travis Scott
6. “DR. BIRD’S” – Griselda
7. “Palmolive” – Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Pusha T, Killer Mike
8. “Almeda” – Solange
9. “EARFQUAKE” – Tyler, The Creator
10. “Hot (feat. Gunna)” – Young Thug
11. “Woah” – Lil Baby
12. “The Box” – Roddy Ricch
13. “BEST ON EARTH (Bonus)” – Russ, Bia
14. “Binz” – Solange
15. “Suge” – DaBaby
16. “Collateral Damage” – Burna Boy
17. “Toast” – Koffee
18. “ALREADY” – Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer
19. “Gold Roses” – Rick Ross, Drake
20. “Lucha Bros – Westside Gunn, Curren$y, Benny The Butcher
21. “Here Now (Intro)” – Snoh Aalegra
22. “Playing Games (Extended Version)” – Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller
23. “Follow God” – Kanye West
24. “MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole
25. “Bailin’” – Mustard, Roddy Ricch
26. “Put a Date On It” – Yo Gotti, Lil Baby
27. “RICKY” – Denzel Curry
28. “Cash Shit (feat. DaBaby)” – Megan Thee Stallion
29. “Triggered (freestyle)” – Jhene Aiko
30. “Welcome To The Party” – Pop Smoke
31. “Big Drip” – Fivio Foreign
32. “F.N” – Lil Tjay
33. “Pop Out” – Polo G, Lil Tjay
34. “Trap” – SAINt JHN, Lil Baby
35. “Nobody’s Favorite” – Rick Ross, Gunplay
36. “Meet Again” – Maxo Kream
37. “Tito’s Back” – Conway, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher
38. “Saw” – Roc Marciano
39. “Lonely” – Youngboy Never Broke Again
40. “Child Satish” – Tee Grizzley