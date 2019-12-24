JAMB Announces Dates For 2020 UTME/DE Registration and Examination

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the dates for the commencement of the 2020 JAMB UTME/DE Sales of form, registration, and examination. This was disclosed by the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, where he met with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states.

According to Prof Is-haq Oloyede, the registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17, 2020; while the examination will hold between March 14 and April 4, 2020.

He noted that an optional mock examination for candidates will take place on February 18, 2020.

