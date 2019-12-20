Infinix Mobility Wins Lapriga Mobile Lifestyle Brand Of The Year 2019 Award

In what could be termed an ideal wrap up to the 2019 business year for its hard work and innovativeness, Infinix Mobility – a premium smartphone brand has been awarded the “Mobile Lifestyle Brand” of the year by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) at the 2019 Lagos state Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LAPRIGA) which held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Lagos.

The prestigious ceremony organized by the Lagos State NIPR chapter celebrates outstanding performances and recognizes Public Relation (PR) practitioners and stakeholders who have stood out in the year in review – this practice helps to boost professionalism and strengthen the practice.

Currently in its third year, the award likened to the Oscars of the Nigeria Corporate Communications Industry. This is as a result of its commitment to recognizing and commending the best accomplishments in reputation management, effective communication, support for marketing communications function, media engagement and relations amongst others.

According to the Chairman, NIPR Lagos State Chapter, Olusegun McMedal, the brand merited the award based on several parameters including being the smartphone brand with a bold and stylish brand persona, leveraging pop culture that aptly connects with consumers’ key lifestyle elements and appeals to their growing fashion-sensitive target audience.

Speaking at the event, Infinix Mobility PR manager, Seyi Ajibogere expressed gratitude to the Institute for recognizing the brand’s effort to create brilliant life experiences for young minds and inspiring them to go beyond the norm using a fusion of lifestyle elements including fashion and technology.

Speaking at the event, Seyi Ajibogere said “On behalf of Infinix Mobility, I am thrilled to receive this award on this promising occasion. The brand takes delight in inspiring young people to be pioneers of innovative ideas and trend setters in their areas of expertise. We also pride in our ability to connect organically with our fans as a result of our shared interest in fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and innovation. “We are glad to have been able to serve them in the best way possible and we only hope to do more in the coming years” Ajibogere added.

The brand has had a productive year claiming key achievements including “The Best in marketing partnership Mobile device category” award from askifa.ng and “The most innovative mobile phone brand of the year” from Marketing Edge awards amongst others. In all, it has been a year to remember for the brand and they can only hope to surpass their accomplishments in the coming here.

