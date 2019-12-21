IK Ogbonna Slams Timaya After He Called Out Nigerian Celebrities For Wearing Fake

Timaya’s statement that other Nigerian celebrities can’t be compared to him, fashion-wise because they don’t wear original clothes, has angered some celebrities.

Earlier yesterday, Timaya warned style bloggers to desist from comparing him with other musicians and celebrities. He said this while reacting to a new list of best dressed celebrities.

Timaya made the list, but he objected to being compared with other celebrities in the area of fashion because, according to him, they either wear fake or visit tailors .

IK Ogbonna reacted by blasting Timaya.

See his reaction below:

Another social media user shared a picture showing Timaya wearing an attire he claims is Aba-made (locally made).