Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Reportedly Break Up

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti may have called it quits.

The “Lola” rapper took to Instagram Stories on Friday morning to declare her single status.

“I’m single,” wrote Iggy before quickly deleting the post.

Iggy, 29, and Carti, 23, had been dating for over a year. They met on tour in 2018 and by December of that year moved into a rental home in the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, which was recently robbed. They kept their relationship mostly private and rarely appeared in photos together.

Earlier this month, there were rumors that Iggy was six months pregnant with Carti’s baby. She seemingly responded to the speculation by posting bikini-clad photos of herself on the beach in Bali. In July, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Iggy was seen wearing a $35,000 diamond ring.

During an interview with The FADER earlier this year, Carti opened up about dating the Aussie rapper. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” he said. “It was over with.”

