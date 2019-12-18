I Want To Give Love A Chance Again In 2020 ― Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has said she is set to give love a chance in 2020, hoping it works out for her this time.

The renowned actress made this known on her Instagram page, where she prayed that her next relationship would be the one she had always prayed for.

“May my next relationship be “I remember praying for this“ Amen.

“#atoasttolifebook #atoasttolife 2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again.

“I have grown wiser, smarter, emotionally ready, I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve.

” I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward…

“Let’s give love a chance… shall we? #newbeginnings #2020 XOXO A PRINCESS WHO KISSED FROGS ,” she wrote.

Ibrahim had once dragged a Ghanaian TV presenter, one Akuko Perming over comments she made about her failed marriage with ex-hubby Kwadwo Safo.

The renowned actress recently shared with fans an in-depth of her experiences while growing up, from being a refugee to becoming one of the most sought after actresses in Africa.

The actress published her first book ‘A Toast To Life’ where she wrote about the different phases of her life.