“I Want A Family Like Ciara’s In The Next One Year” – BBNaija Khloe Says

Reality Star, Khloe has seemingly shared her resolution going into the new year.

The former BBNaija housemate took to her Instagram page to share her Christmas prayer.

She posted a photo of Ciara and her family, and used the image as a point of contact.



Sharing the photo, she wrote ;

Lord Jesus Christ

it’s your bday, and I have a request

I wish to have a family or couple Christmas pictures like this in the next 365 days …. I know you are right on your throne of mercy, listening and granting wishes today … lord here is my request … pls be my Santa 🙏🙏🙏

Amen 🙏🙏🙏

Here is my point of contact to you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏