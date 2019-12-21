‘I Promise To Be Loyal To You Till Death’ – Bobrisky Tells Tonto As They Mark 4-years Of Friendship

Bobrisky has said he will forever be loyal to actress, Tonto Dikeh after the duo celebrated their fourth friendship anniversary.

Bobrisky who was very excited decided to share the news with his fans and wrote:

‘@ tontolet I never regretted knowing you at all…. you are a blessing to me. All my family fell in love with you, especially my grandma that hardly use internet. She said I should hold you tight. I promise to be loyal to u till death. You are just an amazing soul. 4yrs of friendship and still counting‘