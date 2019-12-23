I Prefer Dating Married Men Than Single Guys – Actress Odunola

Nollywood actress Mariam Odunola aka Omo VC, while showing support for polygamy, has stated that she prefers dating married men than single guys.

Speaking in a new interview with Nigerian Tribune, the actress mentioned that dating a married man or becoming a fourth wife is not an issue to her as long as there are provisions for such.

According to her: “Personally, I like married men more than single guys because I have never been lucky with single guys. As it looks, I might end up being second, third or even fourth wife, I don’t mind as long as I am happy.

Marriage is a delicate topic that I am always cautious to discuss because it cuts across various faiths with personal interests and different kinds of persons involved. But as a Muslim, my religion gives room for a man to marry more than one wife with clear explanations that such a man must create balance on the home front.

If a man doesn’t have the financial, mental, physical and psychological capacity to marry more than one wife, he is not expected to go into polygamy.

I however don’t have any issue with polygamy as long as there is adequate care and respect among the parties involved.”