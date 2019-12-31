“I Knew Wizkid When He Was In LASU” – Soundsultan

Sound Sultan has revealed that he knew Wizkid very well back in 2018 when the Wizkid was a student of Lagos State University, LASU.

But Wizkid could not cope in LASU with his poor academic performances and he forced to withdraw from the institution, which he later crossed to Lead City University.

In Sound Sultan’s revelation, he recounted how he also urged a colleague to help keep in contact with Wizkid when the Starboy changed institution but the colleague refused stating that Wizkid was too ‘razz’.

Sound Sultan posted this revelation while reacting to Wizkid’s successful Starboy Music Fest that took place in Lagos.

He wrote;

”Only God knows tomorrow !!! E get why! 2008 When wizzy changed schools from Lasu to Leads IN Ibadan and I couldn’t check on him as usual anymore .i told a certain person, on whose track I wrote and featured wiz , to keep in touch that Wizzy is now in your school. THE PERSON Said. No, that Wiz was too raz !! LEGENDS are made not Born .!!!”