How To Know If A Guy Has Been Taken – Juliet Ibrahim Speaks On New Approach To Prevent Heartbreak In 2020

Experience they said is the best teacher, and it is no exception for beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who has suffered several heart breaks in the past.

The Ghana based, Liberian actress, who declared her readiness to give love another chance, has taken to IG to reveal measures that she will be taking in 2020 to prevent another heart-break.

She wrote:

“As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption “ WHO GET AM?

I will leave it up for at least 48 hours just to be sure I’m allowing the right person into my life. Experience na best teacher ooo!!! I won’t be played anymore 😂 ladies please feel free to claim your boo if he’s posted up on my page!

And please Claim him with receipts.

I stand for women supporting each other and the bond of sisterhood. 2020 don’t let these playas play us. 😂 #atoasttolife #Liberia.”

