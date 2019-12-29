How Singer 9ice Risks Bigamy With Marriage To Baby-mama

On Thursday, December 26, 2019 Nigerian musician, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice officially wedded one of his long-standing Baby mamas, Olasunkanmi Ajala much to the delight of his fans and colleagues in the music industry.

While congratulations may be in order to the new couple, the ‘Gongo Aso’ hit maker may just be walking himself into a bigamy rap.

The truth of the matter in view of evidences available is that 9ice is still legally married to one Adetola Anifalaje, with whom he has a daughter, Milani-Francoise Imisioluwa Akande. The couple married legally in 2018 and up till now there has been no dissolution of the marriage, thus making it impossible for the singer to marry another woman, unless his former marriage is null and void.

When Potpourri contacted the legal wife, Adetola Anifalaje on phone to react to the singer taking another wife, her reaction was that of disenchantment and detachment as she stated that she does not begrudge him taking another wife.

She said, “ He’s a Muslim, he’s allowed to marry multiple wives as he pleases. What he does is his own prerogative and if that’s his priority in life and what makes him happy, then he should go for it. God’s blessed us with a daughter; Milani-Françoise Imisioluwa Akande and that’s all that matters to me. I wish them a happy married life.”

When asked if they are still legally married, Adetola simply provided the evidences; two marriage certificates, one from Ikoyi Registry in Nigeria and the other from Los Angeles in USA.

“Yes, we are still legally married in two different jurisdictions, but I’m unsure if one can get a divorce in Nigeria without the other party being present. I don’t want to be associated with him too much, he’s not on my level and because Nigeria knows how to twist things… He’s made sure he’s stayed away from the USA since his last visit in September 2018 because he knows the consequences, which is why he’s not seen our daughter since she’s been born,” she said

The mother of one confirmed to Potpourri that 9ice hasn’t been taking care of his daughter since she was born and had in fact never set eyes on her.

In another development, 9ice’s first wife, legally married and divorced, Toni Payne also complained of the same thing that the singer has not been a father to her son, Zion. She stated categorically in an Instagram post that she has been taking care of her son 100% alone without any help from the ‘Alapomeji’ master.

9ice currently has 5 children, 4 girls and one son from 3 women. The newly married woman, Olasunkanmi Ajala also has a daughter by the singer.

Source: Vanguard