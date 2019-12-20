Gucci Mane Reveals ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’ Tracklisting

East Atlanta Santa 3, the follow-up to 2016’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa, arrives at midnight. See the tracklisting below.

East Atlanta Santa 3 Tracklisting

1. “Jingle Bales Intro”

2. “Mr. Wop”

3. “M’s On Ice”

4. “Drummer” feat. Kranium

5. “More” (Gucci Mane & Jason Derulo)

6. “Magic City” feat. Asian Doll

7. “Dirty Dancer”

8. “Snow”

9. “She Miss Me” feat. Rich The Kid

10. “Brick Mason”

11. “Tony” feat. Quavo

12. “Gossip”

13. “Time Flies By”

14. “Slide” feat. Quavo

15. “12 Days of Christmas”

16. “WWGD Outro”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6QoapbF6iz/?utm_source=ig_embed