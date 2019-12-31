French Montana shows off his new Bugatti he just bought for $1.5m (Video)

French Montana has splashed $1.5million on a new supercar just weeks after he was discharged from hospital after suffering severe stomach pains, nausea, and an increased heart rate.

The 34-year-old American-Moroccan rapper took to Instagram to show off his new blue Bugatti which was delivered to his house in Las Vegas.

In the video, French Montana labeled the vehicle as a ‘lil gift’ to himself and that ‘a boss move like a boss and taste like a boss’.

‘FRESH OUT OF ICU WOKE UP IN THAT BUGATTI!’ the rapper captioned the video.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6rvkrxpj_N/?utm_source=ig_embed